Seal group launch beach defibrillator appeal

Visitors at Horsey beach with volunteers from the seal group - Credit: Friends of Horsey Seals

A group who dedicate themselves to protecting seals on the Norfolk coast have launched a fundraising appeal to help save people's lives as well.

The Friends of Horsey Seal have been gifted two defibrillators and need to raise £6,000 to install them.

It is hoped that funds will pour in to help install the lifesaving devices in solar-powered cabinets at Horsey and Winterton.

A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap - Credit: PA

The Friends of Horsey Seals, which is made up of 350 volunteers, say they look after about 100,000 people a year who come to the area to look at seals there.

The group have set up a Gofundme appeal page to raise £6,000 for the defibrillators' cabinets and to meet ongoing costs, such as batteries.

The defibrillators at Horsey and Winterton would be for public use, as well as by the group's volunteers.

To support the appeal visit the Gofundme website and search for saving lives.



