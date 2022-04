The fire was on Standard Place in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a home in Great Yarmouth.

The call came in at 11.25am on Tuesday, April 5, with reports of a domestic building fire in Standard Place.

Three appliances including two from Great Yarmouth and one from Gorleston attended the scene.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to put out the fire.

The stop message was received at 12.04pm.