Three arrested with affray as house is put on lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:58 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 02 April 2019

Two teenagers and a man in his 40’s have been arrested on suspicion of affray while their house in St Hilda’s Crescent, Gorleston has been put on lockdown. Picture: Joseph Norton

Two teenagers and a man in his 40's have been arrested on suspicion of affray while their house in St Hilda's Crescent, Gorleston has been put on lockdown. Picture: Joseph Norton

Two teenagers and a man in his 40’s have been arrested on suspicion of affray while their house has been put on lockdown.

A copy of the order notice. Picture: Great Yarmouth PoliceA copy of the order notice. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Norfolk police kicked the men out of their property on St Hilda’s Crescent in Gorleston last month and now the house has been boarded up.

The tenants, aged 19, in their mid-teens and in their 40’s were described as a “pain in the neck” by their neighbours.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said they had been arrested in relation to an affray incident on March 11.

The men have been released while a police investigation remains ongoing.

On Tuesday, March 2, the windows of the house were boarded up with a sign on the front detailing the order.

The order states people at the property have engaged or are likely to engage in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises or that there has been or is likely to be, disorder near the premises.

It says the eviction is necessary to prevent the occurrence of such behaviour, disorder or serious nuisance from continuing, recurring or occurring.

The back garden of the house was cluttered with rubbish including a hoover, ladders and chest of drawers.

Working with Great Yarmouth Borough Council, police secured the three month Closure Order last month which allowed officers to evict the occupants of the house.

Police said the order had been granted due to the ongoing crime and anti-social behaviour associated with the homeowners.

One resident who lived on the street but did not want to be named, said the people who had been living at the address were a “pain in the neck”.

Another neighbour said they weren’t aware of any problems involving the occupiers.

In a Facebook post, Great Yarmouth Police said they hoped the order would improve quality of life for residents.

The post said: “We strive to make our areas a safer place for the local communities.

“The application for this order would not have been possible, without the support and information from local residents.”

The council were supported by the Operational Partnership Team (OPT) and Gorleston Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) in its investigation.

If any persons are seen at the address without the local authority present, call 101 or 999 if urgent.

