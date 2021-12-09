Affordable homes bid deferred by planners

The site of a former Northgate Hospital administrative building is being recommended to be the site of 30 affordable homes. - Credit: Google

The decision on a bid for 30 homes in Great Yarmouth has been deferred so further environmental studies can take place.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council held a development control committee on Wednesday night, where the plan for the proposed housing site of affordable homes on Estcourt Road was due to be voted on.

The homes - which are planned to be based on the grounds of a former administrative building for Northgate Hospital - would include 14 two-bedroom houses, two three-bedroom houses, two four-bedroom houses, eight three-bedroom houses and four one-bedroom flats.

Eight main issues - including flood risks, retaining the old wall on Churchill Road and local provision - were to be discussed at the meeting.

However the meeting was deferred so environmental factors can be evaluated before the plans can be discussed again.

The meeting heard that it is hoped issues would hopefully be clarified by February or March.

The bid had been recommended for approval.