Public meetings to be held over 665-home bid

Published: 4:34 PM October 27, 2021

The homes could be built off Jack Chase Way - Credit: Liz Coates

People living in a coastal village facing a 665-home bid are being invited to attend a series of public meetings about the contentious plans.

Caister Parish Council is organising six public community meetings to allow people to air their views on the plans by Persimmon to build a new estate called Magnolia Green on land off Jack Chase Way at West Caister.

The parish council has objected to the bid with concerns over the loss of wildlife habitat and farmland, including hedgerows, and the impact on local infrastructure, such as roads and schools.

The meetings are at Caister Town Hall on Tuesday, November 2 between 10am and 1pm; Wednesday, November 3 between 4pm to 8pm and Friday, November 5 from 1pm to 4pm, with three more planned the following week.

Tony Baker, chairman of the parish council, said: "We are inviting the public to come along to the hall and councillors will explain why they are opposed to the plans and then they can make their own minds up."

Caister Parish Council chairman Tony Baker - Credit: Archant

The homes bid is also drawing concerns from neighbouring villages, with fears over mounting traffic problems and loss of wildlife habitats.

Hembsy Parish Council has officially objected to the scheme.

You may also want to watch:

Keith Kyriacou, Hemsby Parish Council chairman, said: "The area will be losing hedgerow and wildlife. It is bang out of order."

He added that he doubted whether local young families would be able to afford the new homes.

Geoff Freeman, a councillor at Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council, said: "It is an allocated site. We have to do the very best we can bearing in mind people need homes."

He did raise concerns about traffic adding to pressure in the northern parishes suggesting any development money could be used to change speed limits and introduce traffic calming.

Persimmon has said the homes will be a vital element in supporting local economic growth and the estate would have a high proportion of younger people.

People have until December 1 to contact Great Yarmouth Borough Council about their views on the plans and ballot boxes have been installed across Caister so people can drop off letters of objection or support.

Persimmon was asked to comment on the scheme and the objections to it.