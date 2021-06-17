Arson-hit care home demolished and site on market for £500k

Published: 10:59 AM June 17, 2021

The Abbeville Lodge site has been cleared and sold. The site has planning permission for 14 town houses. - Credit: Liz Coates

A vandal-hit derelict care home which suffered a string of fires has been demolished and the site sold for development.

Failing Abbeville Lodge in Acle New Road was closed two years ago and suffered successive break-ins and fires, with nearby residents saying they were living in fear.

The number of fires at a derelict care home in Great Yarmouth prompted angry calls for something to be done. - Credit: Nicola Davis

Amid building pressure and frustration a demolition team moved in earlier this month (June) bringing relief to residents.

The Abbeville Lodge site in Acle New Road has long been an eyesore and danger to residents. The site has now been cleared and sold subject to contract according to Bycroft Residential. - Credit: Liz Coates

The site has planning permission for 14 three storey town houses fronting School Road Back with garages on the ground floor.

According to Bycroft Residential, who are advertising the site, its "highly accessible" location makes it a "fantastic development opportunity."

It has been advertised with a guide price of £500,000.

The problem Abbeville Lodge care home site has been cleared and sold subject to contract. - Credit: Liz Coates

The latest update says it has been sold subject to contract and signs declaring it a construction site have gone up.

Firefighters spent over four hours battling a blaze at Acle New Road on Wednesday June 2. - Credit: Ines Diaz

You may also want to watch:

Following the latest blaze on June 2 a man in his 20s was arrested in connection with criminal damage and arson endangering life, and fraud and forgery.

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released under investigation.

Near neighbours raised concerns about the alarming number of fires at the former Abbeville care home in Acle New Road. - Credit: Liz Coates











