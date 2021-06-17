Arson-hit care home demolished and site on market for £500k
- Credit: Liz Coates
A vandal-hit derelict care home which suffered a string of fires has been demolished and the site sold for development.
Failing Abbeville Lodge in Acle New Road was closed two years ago and suffered successive break-ins and fires, with nearby residents saying they were living in fear.
Amid building pressure and frustration a demolition team moved in earlier this month (June) bringing relief to residents.
The site has planning permission for 14 three storey town houses fronting School Road Back with garages on the ground floor.
According to Bycroft Residential, who are advertising the site, its "highly accessible" location makes it a "fantastic development opportunity."
It has been advertised with a guide price of £500,000.
The latest update says it has been sold subject to contract and signs declaring it a construction site have gone up.
You may also want to watch:
Following the latest blaze on June 2 a man in his 20s was arrested in connection with criminal damage and arson endangering life, and fraud and forgery.
The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released under investigation.
Most Read
- 1 Murder victim's brother: 'Please help find my beloved sister's killer'
- 2 Sinkhole appears on busy coastal bus route in Gorleston
- 3 The Range confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park
- 4 Holiday homes bid for site of former landmark hotel
- 5 Florist leaves free bouquets for strangers all over seaside town
- 6 Window smashed and suitcase stolen from car parked on seafront
- 7 Woman rescued after falling into Broads river
- 8 Teen burglar netted £80k of goods in four-year spree
- 9 Police arrest man in Gorleston murder probe
- 10 'One in a million' - Bradwell teacher who brought joy to the classroom