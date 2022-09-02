Affordable homes to rent handed over to housing association

A ceremony was held to mark the homes being handed over to the Saffron Housing Trust - Credit: Four Agency

A developer has handed over three affordable homes in Acle to a housing association.

Crocus Homes handed over the affordable to rent homes to the Saffron Housing Trust as it celebrated the completion of phase one of a development in the Broadland village.

Phase one of Oaks Meadow is a 30 home development.

Twenty have been built for open market sale, four are shared equity and there are six affordable rented properties.

One of Crocus Homes at the 30 home development in Acle - Credit: Four Agency

In a ceremony, one three-bedroom and two one-bedroom homes were handed over, with Acle Parish Council and the team from Wellington Construction attending.

Barry Duffin, chairman of Crocus Homes, said: “It is with great pleasure that we are handing over the final three affordable rented homes to our colleagues at Saffron."

Saffron’s chief executive officer, James Francis, said: “We are very happy indeed to accept these last three homes for tenants who are eagerly waiting to move in."

The three homes are in addition to the seven rented and shared equity properties previously handed over to the Saffron Housing Trust on the development.