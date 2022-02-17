Acle housing development one step closer to completion

A housing development in Acle celebrated its topping out ceremony on Tuesday, February 15. The ceremony was attended by Saffron Housing Trust chief executive James Francis (left), councillor Lana Hempsall, director and general manager of R G Carter Mario Rackham, Norse Group interim chief executive Justin Galliford and NorseCare interim director Jamie McDonald. - Credit: R G Carter

An independent community living scheme in Acle is one step closer to completion following a topping out ceremony.

The ceremony on top of Saffron Housing Trust's new housing development for over-55s at Swallowtail Place saw developers mark the next stage of the scheme in the Broadland village.

Swallowtail Place (pictured earlier in the development) is close to Acle Library. - Credit: Google

The ceremony included the traditional pouring of beer on the roof to mark it as watertight.

The event was attended by Saffron Housing Trust's chief executive James Francis, councillor Lana Hempsall, RG Carter director and general manager Mario Rackham, Norse Group interim chief executive Justin Galliford and NorseCare interim director Jamie McDonald.

Work will now start on the internal features of the new development.

The 58 home development has been made possible due to the working partnership between Saffron, Norfolk County Council, NorseCare, Broadland District Council and R G Carter.

Mr Francis said: “This is another really exciting step as the project comes to fruition.

"Swallowtail Place will not only offer much needed homes in the local area, but a wonderful place to live as it has been designed to create a sense of community and reduce social isolation.”

Mario Rackham (left), James Francis, Lana Hempsall, Justin Galliford and Jamie McDonald outside the development. - Credit: R G Carter

The scheme, which is due for completion in the autumn, will provide homes for people with care needs to live independently safely and securely, while at the same time enhancing the appearance of the local area.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: “It’s wonderful to see Swallowtail Place taking shape.

"Helping people to keep living independently, in their own home, is a vital part of our vision for Adult Social Care in Norfolk.

"We’ve committed £18 million over the coming years to work like this, to creating accessible, affordable homes where our older residents can live as an independent part of the community.

"What we’re seeing here in Acle is an example of the kind of homes we’ll be bringing to communities across Norfolk, and I can’t wait to welcome the first residents into these homes later this year.”

Of the 58 new affordable apartments, 17 will be available to purchase through shared ownership.

Tenants do not need to have a care need to purchase one of these apartments but will have access to all the benefits the scheme provides.