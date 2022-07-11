Villagers get first look at new homes for over 55s

A housing development for people aged over 55 in a Broadland village is nearing completion.

Swallowtail Place scheme is being built in Acle by Saffron Housing Trust as what it calls an "independent community living plus scheme".

The development will consist of 58 affordable one and two-bedroom self-contained apartments.

They will be comprised of 41 available for rent and 17 available to buy on a shared ownership basis.

A tour was given of the Swallowtail Place site in Acle - Credit: RG Carters

Show apartments have now been completed at the site and to celebrate the next stage of the construction Acle residents were invited in for a tour.

All of the homes are designed for people aged over 55, with the rental properties aimed at those with care needs to live independently.

On-site care and support will be available 24/7 by NorseCare,.

The development also includes communal spaces, an activity room, a bistro space and a hair salon, and is due to be completed in the autumn.

R G Carter are the contractors.

The Swallowtails Place tour - Credit: Saffron Housing

Faith Davies, head of development at Saffron, said “It has been really exciting for us to be able to invite the local community to look at the layout of the new homes and answer their questions about the apartments and the facilities that will be on offer.

"The new independent community living plus scheme will help reduce isolation and allow residents to still feel part of the community.

“Swallowtail Place will provide much needed housing. We can’t wait to open the doors to the local community.”

As well as Acle residents, the tour event saw project partners and stake holders have a look around the show apartments and site.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, said: “It’s been very exciting to see Swallowtail Place take shape from an idea into what we have today.

"I’m delighted that we will soon have it open so we will be able to share it with the local community."

Justin Galliford, Chief Executive Officer from Norse Group, James Francis, Chief Executive Officer from Saffron Housing Trust, and Councillor Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care celebrate the ongoing work - Credit: RG Carter

Justin Galliford, chief executive officer from Norse Group, said: “NorseCare is proud to be the on-site care provider at Swallowtail Place.

"We are working closely with our partners to ensure this scheme becomes a vibrant part of the Acle community and that first-class care is delivered to those who need it.”