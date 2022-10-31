Planning inspector to rule on bid to bulldoze pub as appeal is lodged

The future of the Decoy Tavern in Fritton will be decided by a Government planning inspector after the applicant lodged an appeal against the council's non-determination of their plan. - Credit: Google maps

An appeal has been lodged over plans to demolish a country pub and build new homes.

Under the proposal The Decoy Tavern in Beccles Road, Fritton, will be bulldozed to make way for five, two-bedroom homes with access from New Road.

A previous bid drew a raft of objections and was withdrawn, with a new scheme submitted in May.

However, because council planners failed to deal with the bid within eight weeks and no extension had been agreed the agent has appealed, it has emerged.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "The applicant appealed against the council's non-determination of the application, which will now be determined by the Planning Inspectorate who have confirmed the appeal is valid.

"Once an inspector is available, the appeal will begin.

"Once it does, the relevant information will be displayed on the council's web page www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/search-planningapplications."

The pub is up for sale with Homes and Land for £350,000 who describe it as "a charming village freehouse."











