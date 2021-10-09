'Roads will clog up in the northern villages' : Fears over 665 homes bid

Published: 3:15 PM October 9, 2021

Caister Parish Council chairman Tony Baker (inset) says villagers feel "very strongly" about the plans (pictured) - Credit: Google/Tony Baker

Villagers worried about the impact of a 665 homes bid is to hold a special meeting to draw up a battle plan against the development.

Caister Parish Council is to convene a special meeting on Wednesday night following the submission by Permission Homes to construct an estate called Magnolia Gardens at land off Jack Chase Way.

The planning application to Great Yarmouth Borough Council is a revised version of an earlier bid for 725 homes that had met stiff opposition in Caister.

Parish council chairman Tony Baker said the main strands of opposition to the estate were the loss of agricultural land, an increase in traffic and pressure on local services and amenities.

The area proposed for the homes - Credit: Google

Housebuilder Persimmon insists the homes are needed for economic growth in the area.

Mr Baker said: "We are making plans to hold a special council meeting shortly to have a look at our strategy to the plans.

"The feeling in the village is very strongly against it."

He said he wanted the land to be used for agriculture as it was needed to "feed ourselves" in a time when food production is becoming a national concern.

In regards to increased traffic fears, Mr Baker said: "My worry is the roads will clog up in the northern villages."

Letters of objections have been sent in, with fears raised over the loss of hedgerows and sewage capacity.

One comment from Lee Wright of West Caister said: "The road where the entrance is proposed is already busy and will become too busy and dangerous. This development will have a massive impact on local wildlife."

Another objector, Kevin Stoney of Scratby, said: "Destroying so much hedgerow with its associated wildlife and environment completely outweighs any benefits the housing would bring."

One positive comment has been sent in so far saying that it will help people get on the housing ladder.

The scheme, said to cost £50m, includes land for a primary school and for space for what is called a 'local centre' for future opportunities for retail and convenience and business and health use.

Persimmon says the homes will be a vital element of supporting economic growth and the estate would have a high proportion of younger people.

People have until November 8 to comment on the plans.