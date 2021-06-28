Village 'masterplan' for 93 new homes revealed

Published: 12:40 PM June 28, 2021

Details of what a new development of 93 homes in Hemsby could look like have been revealed.

A plan for 93 new homes where people "will want to live today, tomorrow, and well into the future" is in the hands of planners.

Images submitted on behalf of the applicant show four roads radiating off a central green space, creating homes for an estimated 203 people.

Outline planning permission for the site off Yarmouth Road in Hemsby, was granted in 2018 amid concerns about pressure on services and the impact on a residential care home nearby.

The site for sale in Hemsby, just south of Yarmouth Road.

Now a detailed bid spanning appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale has been submitted with a decision due in September.

Under the plans, a footpath linking Hemsby with Ormesby across the old railway line will be re-routed to take in a lagoon on the new estate.

A mini-roundabout will also be installed at the problem junction where Yarmouth Road meets Water's Lane.

A mix of housing is proposed with bungalows and flats alongside mainly three-bed houses. There will be 19 affordable homes on the site.

Cycle and walking routes will be improved in and around the estate which will feature "character areas" and "attractive landscaped streets".

The documents say the new homes chime with a raft of national and local policies on house building.

The scheme is being billed as "a natural extension of the built form in Hemsby and would certainly enhance rural vitality in the area whilst simultaneously supporting the rural economy."

The papers say: "It is our belief that this development would help support the community of Hemsby and the surrounding area."

They add: "It is considered the design would help create a place in which people would want to live today, tomorrow and well into the future."

However a two week online consultation held in May revealed that not everyone supported the scheme, with some saying Hemsby was already contributing its fair share to the housing stock, and a petition against the houses was launched.

Letters were also hand delivered to 200 near neighbours telling them about the plans, and the applicant notes not all the feedback was negative.

To view the documents and images search using 06/21/0495/D in Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal.