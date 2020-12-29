Bid for nine homes on stopped-up old coast road

Published: 12:21 PM December 29, 2020 Updated: 12:25 PM December 29, 2020

A bid for nine new homes in Old Coast Road, Ormesby, has been lodged. - Credit: Google Maps

A proposal for nine new homes next to a terrace of cottages on a dead-end road is in the hands of planners.

The outline application is looking to build the detached and semi-detached houses in Old Coast Road, in Ormesby St Margaret.

The bid is for land next to Salisbury Cottages with primary access off the dead-end street.

It is described as "a small development."

Flashback picture dated 1962 showing the First and Last Pub and the Old Coast Road curving round towards the top of the image before the roundabout was built. - Credit: Archant Archive

A decision is due by January 25.

The site is near to the former First and Last pub which is bidding to be demolished and turned into flats and shops - a proposal that has drawn concerns, including from households in Old Coast Road.

The parish has drawn a flurry of bids for homes with two much larger applications for the former PYO field at Scratby and land near to Willow Farm in Yarmouth Road recently being turned down by planners.

Old Coast Road was stopped up in the 1990's when the Caister bypass was built.

Before then people said they sometimes had to allow some three hours to get from Winterton to Gorleston in the summer.

To comment on the plans click the link here.