News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

Bid for nine homes on stopped-up old coast road

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 12:21 PM December 29, 2020    Updated: 12:25 PM December 29, 2020
Old Coast Road

A bid for nine new homes in Old Coast Road, Ormesby, has been lodged. - Credit: Google Maps

A proposal for nine new homes next to a terrace of cottages on a dead-end road is in the hands of planners.

The outline application is looking to build the detached and semi-detached houses in Old Coast Road, in Ormesby St Margaret.

The bid is for land next to Salisbury Cottages with primary access off the dead-end street.

It is described as "a small development."

Ormesby 1962

Flashback picture dated 1962 showing the First and Last Pub and the Old Coast Road curving round towards the top of the image before the roundabout was built. - Credit: Archant Archive

A decision is due by January 25.

The site is near to the former First and Last pub which is bidding to be demolished and turned into flats and shops - a proposal that has drawn concerns, including from households in Old Coast Road.

You may also want to watch:

The parish has drawn a flurry of bids for homes with two much larger applications for the former PYO field at Scratby and land near to Willow Farm in Yarmouth Road recently being turned down by planners.

Old Coast Road was stopped up in the 1990's when the Caister bypass was built.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sainsbury's to axe cafe and install Argos branch in Norfolk store
  2. 2 Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week
  3. 3 Mixed reaction as changes to Tier 4 rules mean zoos can reopen
  1. 4 The biking blogger who is helping people to live a zero waste lifestyle
  2. 5 ‘It doesn’t make sense’ - Parents' unease over staggered schools return
  3. 6 Seals still play to crowds - but visitor numbers down by half
  4. 7 Four licensed premises face action after Covid breaches
  5. 8 'Amazing news': £13.7m crucial to town's rebirth
  6. 9 Driver's new car seized by police - after only five minutes
  7. 10 New business grows from Covid-19 redundancies

Before then people said they sometimes had to allow some three hours to get from Winterton to Gorleston in the summer.

To comment on the plans click the link here.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding

WATCH: Heavy rain and flash flooding leaves parts of Norfolk underwater

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk and Suffolk moved into Tier 4 from Boxing Day

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Two pubs rebuilt after being bombed go up for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

All you need to know about Tier 4 rules

Ruth Lawes

person
Comments powered by Disqus