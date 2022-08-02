'Guest suite' bid for former Victorian school's toilet block
- Credit: Google Maps
A toilet block belonging to a former village school could be turned into accommodation.
The owners of Primary House, in Horsey Road at West Somerton, say remodelling what is now a run-down storage area will give it a new use as a place for family and friends to stay as well as improving how it looks.
Allowing the plans would also create a space for a carer as they approach old age.
The scheme involves replacing doors with a window and improving a 2002 extension at the back.
The former school, opposite The Lion pub in Somerton, near Martham, was built in 1898.
It was converted into a four-bedroom home in 1983, and was last sold in February 2021.
Papers submitted in support of the bid state: "The proposal seeks to return a building to use which is at present verging on an eyesore and in need of substantial maintenance. Little of the original building remains on view.
"The owners wish to restore it to complement the existing school building, now a residence, and renew its purpose together with future-proofing their life in the village."