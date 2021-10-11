'Living hell' fears over seaside flats with balconies

Published: 1:10 PM October 11, 2021

Developers are proposing to demolish Bolton's Buildings in the centre of this image, and replace it with a four-storey building housing flats, some with balconies. - Credit: Google Maps

A bid for flats with balconies in a compact urban area is being strongly opposed by neighbours.

Developers want to demolish a house which is in "a poor state of repair" and replace it with a four storey block of flats with balconies in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth.

Residents have objected, saying the tight urban area is already plagued by noise, anti-social behaviour, and parking problems - and that adding more flats will make things worse.

One resident said the building process in such a built up space where everyone was on top of each other would be "a living hell."

Another, commenting on the borough council's planning portal, said people living around Lancaster Road/St Peter's Road were "all decent people who just wanted a normal life," adding: "There is never any peace."

You may also want to watch:

She went on to say anti-social behaviour was not dealt with and that there was "rubbish everywhere".

Under the plans the site at Burton's Buildings which has alleyway access, will be torn down and replaced with four one-bedroom flats, some with balconies.

Giedre Andrus, of Optimum Rent, who has submitted the bid, has moved to reassure residents the demolition process would not be noisy and would be carried out sensitively.

She also said the balconies would not be big enough for chairs and tables.

The council's development control committee is meeting on Wednesday (October 13) at 6pm to discuss the plan.

Officers are recommending approval saying the building is similar in scale to the old one, and that residents will not be significantly impacted.