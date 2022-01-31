Demolition of seafront home set for green light

The house at 2, Gournay Avenue, is bidding to be knocked down and rebuilt. If allowed the new building will be in a contemporary style while still paying homage to the mock Tudor style of its neighbours. - Credit: Google Maps

A mock-Tudor home facing the sea could be replaced with something more modern if planners approve.

Under the plans 2 Gournay Avenue could be bulldozed, the new property - part of which faces prestigious Marine Parade in Gorleston - featuring a perforated metal facade and floor-to-ceiling glazing.

A bid has been submitted to demolish a mock-Tudor chalet bungalow at 2 Gournay Avenue, Gorleston, which faces Marine Parade. - Credit: Google Maps

Opponents have tagged the scheme as "vandalism" and "barbaric".

It comes as a string of properties along the stretch have faced the wrecking ball and been replaced with generally taller, contemporary-style buildings.

Whether they contribute to the character of the area or spoil it has been open to debate.

Papers being presented to Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control meeting on Wednesday say the bid fits with a range of policies and any "harm" is outweighed by benefits.

They say the modern, metal elements pay homage to the mock-Tudor style, providing a contrast.

The house is attached to two other homes with concerns raised about party walls and drainage.

The bid will be debated on Wednesday February 2 at 6pm in the council chamber.