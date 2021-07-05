Seafront 'mint mansion' could be demolished

Published: 11:20 AM July 5, 2021

The 'mint mansion' at 60 Marine Parade could be knocked down and replaced with two houses described as 'executive homes.' - Credit: Google Maps

Another of Gorleston's prominent, period properties could be torn down to make way for contemporary new homes.

Burgh Castle-based Oakville Homes wants to bulldoze 60 Marine Parade and put up two executive homes in its place.

The move follows a recent trend for sweeping away detached houses along the sought-after stretch and replacing them with modern, glazed buildings looking out to sea.

The latest bid is for the distinctive "mint mansion" - once itself a striking, contemporary design with balconies and a large veranda.

Papers submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council outlining the scheme show two, three-storey homes with four and five bedrooms each.

They note a corresponding site nearby has already been developed into two plots.

The new homes are described as "very modern" with "glazed areas" taking advantage of uninterrupted sea views and balconies on the first and second floors.

Bids to replace homes with something more modern have already been successfully made at 70, 50, and 45 Marine Parade leading to some criticism the trend was eroding the character of the location with its individual houses.

The average house price in the area is close to £516,000.