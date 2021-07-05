News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

Seafront 'mint mansion' could be demolished

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:20 AM July 5, 2021   
The mint mansion on Gorleston's Marine Parade

The 'mint mansion' at 60 Marine Parade could be knocked down and replaced with two houses described as 'executive homes.' - Credit: Google Maps

Another of Gorleston's prominent, period properties could be torn down to make way for contemporary new homes.

Burgh Castle-based Oakville Homes wants to bulldoze 60 Marine Parade and put up two executive homes in its place.

The move follows a recent trend for sweeping away detached houses along the sought-after stretch and replacing them with modern, glazed buildings looking out to sea.

The latest bid is for the distinctive "mint mansion" - once itself a striking, contemporary design with balconies and a large veranda.

Papers submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council outlining the scheme show two, three-storey homes with four and five bedrooms each.

You may also want to watch:

They note a corresponding site nearby has already been developed into two plots.

The new homes are described as "very modern" with "glazed areas" taking advantage of uninterrupted sea views and balconies on the first and second floors.

Bids to replace homes with something more modern have already been successfully made at 70, 50, and 45 Marine Parade leading to some criticism the trend was eroding the character of the location with its individual houses.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
  2. 2 Police called as teenagers climb on top of old department store
  3. 3 Historic Yarmouth murder features in BBC TV show
  1. 4 Chef who worked with Heston Blumenthal takes role at private holiday club
  2. 5 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
  3. 6 WATCH: Video shows development of Yarmouth's new Marina Centre
  4. 7 Tributes to popular village stalwart who 'got things done'
  5. 8 Neighbourhood safety fears raised after attempted rape
  6. 9 'Very high risk' paedophile used hidden devices to groom 12-year-old
  7. 10 Man arrested over attempted rape in town park

The average house price in the area is close to £516,000.

Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Star Hotel Great Yarmouth

Special Report

What's going on at Great Yarmouth's boarded up Star Hotel?

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Caters Service Station, on Black Street in Winterton

Bid to demolish garage and build houses in coastal village

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Ermando Berdica has been jailed for 30 months for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth.

Dealer, 19, jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Link

Opposition grows over Lidl and 500 homes in Gorleston

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus