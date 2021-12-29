Bid to bulldoze pub for homes withdrawn

The Decoy Tavern at Fritton failed to sell after being on the market for five years and twice reduced. - Credit: Google maps

Plans to knock down a village pub have been withdrawn.

The proposal from Brian Newson Developments of Caister looked to sweep away The Decoy Tavern in Beccles Road, Fritton, and put five "modest" homes on the site.

It involved a new highway access off New Road and a new footway on the A143.

Villagers have opposed the plans saying it would "rip the heart out" of the community, and a steering group has been set up looking at how the community could take it on, and having it listed as an Asset of Community Value.

Papers submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council say the pub is unviable and that five years of marketing had not attracted a buyer with an acceptable offer.

However, a note on the borough council's planning portal lists the bid's status as "withdrawn."

No reasons have been given for the change, but a spokesman for the steering group said they remained focused on saving the pub and ready to head off any future planning applications.

The pub's landlord said he was not aware the plans had been withdrawn.