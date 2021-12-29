Bid to bulldoze pub for homes withdrawn
- Credit: Google maps
Plans to knock down a village pub have been withdrawn.
The proposal from Brian Newson Developments of Caister looked to sweep away The Decoy Tavern in Beccles Road, Fritton, and put five "modest" homes on the site.
It involved a new highway access off New Road and a new footway on the A143.
Villagers have opposed the plans saying it would "rip the heart out" of the community, and a steering group has been set up looking at how the community could take it on, and having it listed as an Asset of Community Value.
Papers submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council say the pub is unviable and that five years of marketing had not attracted a buyer with an acceptable offer.
However, a note on the borough council's planning portal lists the bid's status as "withdrawn."
No reasons have been given for the change, but a spokesman for the steering group said they remained focused on saving the pub and ready to head off any future planning applications.
The pub's landlord said he was not aware the plans had been withdrawn.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight
- 2 Masterplan for 5,200 homes adopted
- 3 Search for missing Great Yarmouth man, 46
- 4 Roller skaters celebrate major funding boost
- 5 Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing
- 6 Out with the old! The changing face of Gorleston's prestigious Marine Parade
- 7 What next for third river crossing after first year of construction?
- 8 Police officers injured during seven-hour Broads cruiser rescue operation
- 9 Back in front of the fire - Juno home again after six days missing
- 10 'Truly delightful' - teaching assistant retires after 32 years