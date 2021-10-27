The budget: Great Yarmouth estate to receive £860,000
- Credit: Archant
An ambitious project which aims to breathe new life into a Great Yarmouth estate has been given £860,000 thanks to the chancellor's budget.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed plans for the budget on Wednesday and the town's Middlegate estate was included.
Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC), Carl Smith said: "I'm really pleased about. We've been looking at regeneration around that area.
"This will go a long way to help."
Plans for a total revamp of the Middlegate estate were first discussed in 2018 - and at a meeting of the borough council's Housing and Neighbourhoods Committee in February last year.
The project would see GYBC spend £82m and would involve the demolition of 301 of the estate's 535 existing homes. 284 new council rented homes would be built, with 226 refurbished.
You may also want to watch:
Are you a resident of the Middlegate estate? What do you think of the announcement? Email your thoughts to james.weeds@archant.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 All you need to know about Yarmouth's first fair in the park
- 2 Airport-style security coming to seafront club amid spiking fears
- 3 Man who died after a medical episode in Hopton identified
- 4 More than 31,000 tickets sold for Fire on the Water
- 5 'Glagoon' returns to Norfolk beach and locals are loving it
- 6 Potters Resort expands into Essex after acquiring new site
- 7 Spiking in Great Yarmouth club last weekend
- 8 Driver fined for drifting off road and hitting fence
- 9 Mother and daughter celebrate multi-generation graduation
- 10 Where sewage is being emptied in rivers and waters around Yarmouth