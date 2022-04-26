Burgh Castle home sells for almost £1.3m

A grandly designed five-bedroom country home in Burgh Castle has sold for almost £1.3m.

Meadow View on Lord's Lane, close to Parkdean Cherry Tree, was available through Aldreds for the asking price of £1.295m and its sale will be completed next week.

The home was remodelled in 2016, complete with a hypermodern glass atrium entrance hall.

The freehold property stands on around 2.1 acres of lawn gardens and boasts five bedrooms all with en suite bath or shower rooms.

The house contains a hypermodern atrium entrance hall with walnut stairs and a glazed balcony, marble patios and a quadruple garage.

The sleek interior at the £1.295m Meadow View property in Burgh Castle.

On the ground floor, the home also features gas-heated flooring, a cloakroom, two lounges, a utility room, one of the house's five bedrooms and a 39-feet living kitchen.

The south-aspect kitchen contains bi-folding doors on either side of integral triple ovens, a range of wall cupboard space, Quartz work surfaces, a breakfast bar, a wine cooler, a dishwasher and a wall-mounted television monitor.

Three integrated ovens and a Quartz breakfast bar feature in the £1.295m Burgh Castle property.

A glazed-sided staircase with two flights leads to an open landing on the floor which has further glazing allowing west-facing views.

Also on the first floor, there is the master bedroom and three other guest suites all complete with en suite facilities.

The dining room in modern and stylish.

The grounds contain recently planted trees, mature shrubs in the flowerbed, fenced and hedged boundaries and a second pedestrian entrance leading to Lord's Lane with a telecom for guest access.

The dining room is split-level with a south and west aspect that features an electric pebble-glazed fireplace in the wall and bi-folding doors leading to the grounds.

The driveway to the property leads to the large garage with automated doors which has space for four cars, lighting and electric ports.

Meadow View in Burgh Castle has been sold.

Aldreds residential director Dan Crawley said the current owners of Meadow View bought the property as a derelict for £335,000 in late 2014.

"At that time, it was boarded up and also had some fire damage to it," Mr Crawley said.

Before and After: The stunning Meadow View in 2019 (right) looked unrecognisable only eight years before.

The current owners remodelled the house and completed its transformation in 2016.

Mr Crawley added: "It's one of the most expensive properties we've sold in our history.

"It's not a price everyone in the area can go to, but it had a number of viewings and offers on it before it sold.

"It is a stunning property and I'm sure the new owners would be very happy with it."