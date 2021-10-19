News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Deadline extended over 665 Caister homes bid

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:28 PM October 19, 2021   
Ballot boxes will be set up around Caister - Credit: PA

A planning deadline has been extended so people in a coastal village have more time to air their views on a controversial 665 homes bid.

People has been given until November 8 to respond to the scheme by Persimmon Homes to construct an estate called Magnolia Gardens at West Caister.

The bid has led to strong opposition from Caister Parish Council and from residents, with concerns over traffic safety, loss of hedgerows and trees and the impact on local infrastructure being voiced.

The deadline for people to give their views on the 665 homes bid to Great Yarmouth Borough Council has now been extended to December 1.

Caister Parish Council will be setting up sealed ballot boxes in the village to help residents submit their objections or support for the scheme.

The land for the proposed homes - Credit: Google

The scheme includes land for a primary school and for space for what is called a ‘local centre’ for future opportunities for retail and convenience and business and health use.

Persimmon say the homes will be for younger people and will help boost the local economy.

