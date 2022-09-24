Bid to demolish tiny coach house blocked by planners

The stable outbuilding at Calthorpe House (at the end of the drive) which planners say can be restored and turned into one-bedroom accommodation, but not demolished and replaced by a larger structure. - Credit: Google Maps

Planners have refused a proposal to demolish a tiny coach house deemed too far gone by developers.

Permission was granted two years ago to convert Calthorpe House in Alexandra Road, Great Yarmouth, into six flats and renovate the stable/coach house creating a single-storey, one bedroom home.

The once-grand Victorian villa facing St George's Park was built as a private house but had been pressed into action as a doctors' surgery and children's nursey, closing with the collapse of the Great Yarmouth Community Trust in 2019.

In July Grandstand developments, based in Loddon, said since starting renovation it had become apparent the building was in a worse state than it had realised and was not structurally stable.

Instead the company said it wanted to demolish and rebuild in a style sympathetic to the main house, which had the added benefit of bringing in a larger two-bedroom home.

Historic England, however, said the proposals would affect the setting of the Medieval town wall - to which the building is physically attached - in a conservation area and the plan was refused.