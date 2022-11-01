Security and camera bid at former art college to curb crime

The Municipal Art College - now home to 18 flats - on Nelson Road Central in 2019. - Credit: Google

Proposals have been put forward to curb crime at a former art college in Great Yarmouth - a hub for vandals, loitering, and county lines drug activity.

Flagship Housing is asking for four "eyeball" CCTV cameras, and security gates and fencing to protect the basement of the building in Nelson Road Central which was converted into social housing in 2010.

Papers submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council say the measures are aimed at deterring and detecting anti-social behaviour and will cause "minimal damage" to the Grade II-listed building.

In its statement Norfolk Police says it "fully endorses" the plan, adding: "Historically due to the location within the town we have had reports of antisocial behaviour and crime at this location, ranging from low level ASB of young people gaining access to the building, up to county lines drug activity.

"Whilst we see peaks and troughs in reporting, this location returns as a featured issue over the years. I believe the addition of CCTV will provide better surveillance to both deter and detect crime."

A decision is due by December 7. To see the plans visit the council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0889/F.