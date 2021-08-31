See inside new flats achieving record prices for Yarmouth

Video

Published: 3:08 PM August 31, 2021

Crown House in Great Yarmouth, which has been developed with 30 new flats. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There are few places in Great Yarmouth which offer views of the river, Broads, and sea - but Crown House in Great Yarmouth is one of them.

Built in 1970 as a towering tribute to the town's industrial future it became a dispiriting office hub for the Inland Revenue and signing-on point for the town's unemployed.

Eventually, it too was made redundant.

Today, however, following a more than £3m investment it has been remodelled into 30 flats - a reinvention that is being hailed as a sign the tide is turning for the town and its "gentrification" in the hands of developers.

Richard Wombwell in one of the 30 flats he has developed at Crown House in Great Yarmouth. With him is MP Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland secretary.

Richard Wombwell, the man behind the conversion, officially launched the new development on Tuesday (August 31) helped by Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis and council leader Carl Smith.

He said 10 of the flats had already been sold, one apartment going for £135,000 - a record for Yarmouth.

Inside one of the new flats which have been developed by Richard Wormwell in Crown House in Great Yarmouth.

"I am very pleased with what has been achieved," he said.

"Having been coming to Great Yarmouth since 2014 I have seen the town change. The process of gentrification is well underway.

"It was a very prosperous town, but it fell apart.

"In 2014 you could still get a three bedroom house for £60,000. Property prices have gone up substantially in line with people' salaries."

Leader of the Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Carl Smith, in one of the new flats at Crown House.

Mr Lewis hailed the changes.

"For a lot of people it was the last thing they saw as they left the town. This is a really exciting time for Great Yarmouth and this confirms that things are moving forward in a positive way."

The development sees five one and two bedroom flats duplicated over six floors, each with their own parking.

The view from one of the 30 flats which have been developed at Crown House in Great Yarmouth.

Prices for the two bedroom flats range from £135,000 to £180,000, with the one-bedroom homes ones selling for £95,000 to £110,000.

Adam Lynch of William H Brown estate agents said it was the biggest investor development they had ever dealt with.

Richard Wombwell in one of the 30 flats he has developed at Crown House in Great Yarmouth.

"Today is the launch and we already have ten under offer," he said.

"The market is incredible at the moment and we are seeing record prices."

Among those snapping up properties so far were retired people as well as young couple's taking advantage of the Government's Help to Buy scheme, Mr Wombwell added, proving the wide appeal.

Richard Wombwell, left, in one of the 30 flats he has developed at Crown House in Great Yarmouth, with his father, Gerald, and his son, Josh.

Inside one of the new flats which have been developed by Richard Wormwell in Crown House in Great Yarmouth.




