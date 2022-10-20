News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Retrospective bid to demolish wet fish shop in hands of planners

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:23 AM October 20, 2022
Dabs n Crabs fishmonger Ormesby

An application to turn popular wet fish shop Dabs n Crabs in Ormesby into a home is in the hands of planners. - Credit: Google Maps

Planners are looking at a bid to demolish a former wet fish shop which has already been knocked down.

The Dabs 'n' Crabs building in Scratby Road, Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, faced oblivion in January after the business moved to Hirst's Farm Shop in Ormesby.

It had won permission to be turned into a home, but was subsequently knocked down.

Papers added to Great Yarmouth Borough Council's Planning portal retrospectively argue the case for demolition saying the building was "not suitable for economic development to residential".

Instead a two-bedroom single-storey property is proposed, with a separate cart shed.

The new home will have "a gentle contemporary feel with an open space living space which is light and airy".

The applicants also say it will be "an asset to the area".

A design and access statement adds the proposed use of the site will mean a reduction in vehicle movements compared to its former use as a shop.

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0859/F.

A decision is due by December 12.

