Debate over 665 homes to be broadcast live amid 'heightened interest'

Under the homes' scheme Jack Chase Way in Caister will have a fleet of junctions and be cut to 40mph - measures opponents say will displace huge volumes of traffic. - Credit: Liz Coates

A council is live-streaming a planning meeting to decide if 665 new homes can be built on a village bypass.

Committee members at Great Yarmouth Borough Council are due to discuss a Persimmon Homes' proposal for Magnolia Gardens, west of Jack Chase Way in Caister - an estate of 665 homes.

A bid for 665 homes in Caister west of the bypass is being debated tonight, Wednesday July 6. - Credit: Archant

The parish council has issued a rallying call for people to attend, tagging it one of the most important decisions since the bypass was built 40 years ago.

In response borough officials have made the decision to broadcast the meeting via its YouTube channel, for the first time since September 2021.

A statement said: "We do not currently, routinely stream meetings as this carries additional costs.

"However, we recognise there is significant public interest in this planning application, not just from residents in Caister but from the wider community.

Kevin Wood is leading the fight for a better deal for Caister over a planned estate of 665 homes called Magnolia Gardens, Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

"We have limited capacity within the council chamber public gallery, and so where there is heightened interest streaming on our YouTube channel provides a way for more people to see and understand the committee’s deliberations for themselves.”

Caister Parish Council has taken to Facebook to encourage people to make their feelings known.

A post said: "Please come along to Yarmouth Town Hall on Wednesday evening at 6pm if you can.

"This will be one of the most important decisions to affect Caister and the northern villages of Ormesby, Scratby, Hemsby, and Winterton since the bypass was built 40 years ago.

"Let's make sure they get this right."

Kevin Wood, parish council vice chairman, said campaigners could likely not stop the homes and understood the need for them - but there were deep concerns about elements of the scheme.

Removing the hedgerows and downgrading the bypass were major issues, he said.

Adding a roundabout and junctions to Jack Chase Way would make it unsafe and lead to motorists seeking out alternative routes, choking Caister.

Despite all the feedback the developer had come back with only minor changes, he added.

Mr Wood is speaking at tonight's meeting but said the allocated five minutes was not enough and that he would keep going until he was told to stop.

The meeting is at 6pm at Great Yarmouth Town Hall. To watch live visit the borough council's YouTube channel.