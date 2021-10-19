Decision on controversial four-storey flats pushed back
- Credit: Google Maps
A decision on an "overbearing" development has been deferred so planners can see the site for themselves.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee was due to meet last week to discuss the demolition of Burton's Buildings to make way for new homes, with officers saying they should go ahead.
However, with the plans being strongly opposed by neighbours, members have opted to visit the site where the proposed new building has been described as "overbearing."
Under the plans the building - which stands in a compact, urban plot between St Peter's Road and Lancaster Road - will be torn down and replaced with four one-bedroom flats, some with balconies.
Residents have objected, saying already crowded area is already plagued by noise, anti-social behaviour, and parking problems - and that adding more flats will make things worse.
One resident said the building process in such a built up space where everyone was on top of each other would be "a living hell."
You may also want to watch:
The application is due to be discussed on November 10 following the site visit.
Most Read
- 1 Roadside restaurant aiming to re-open before Christmas
- 2 Third teenager arrested over Yarmouth park stabbing
- 3 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
- 4 Tesco applies to sell alcohol from pub site
- 5 Seaside cafe opens new toy library for dogs
- 6 Crowds pour on to streets to enjoy light and sound display
- 7 Seal charity to take 'unprecendented' action to protect Norfolk seal colony
- 8 They started life in lockdown - but how are these businesses doing now?
- 9 The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed
- 10 Award-winning Halloween event returns to Great Yarmouth this half term