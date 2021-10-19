News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Decision on controversial four-storey flats pushed back

Liz Coates

Published: 2:11 PM October 19, 2021   
Borough council planners have pushed back making a decision on Burton's Buildings in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

A decision on an "overbearing" development has been deferred so planners can see the site for themselves.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee was due to meet last week to discuss the demolition of Burton's Buildings to make way for new homes, with officers saying they should go ahead.

However, with the plans being strongly opposed by neighbours, members have opted to visit the site where the proposed new building has been described as "overbearing." 

Under the plans the building - which stands in a compact, urban plot between St Peter's Road and Lancaster Road - will be torn down and replaced with four one-bedroom flats, some with balconies.

Residents have objected, saying already crowded area is already plagued by noise, anti-social behaviour, and parking problems - and that adding more flats will make things worse.

One resident said the building process in such a built up space where everyone was on top of each other would be "a living hell."

The application is due to be discussed on November 10 following the site visit.



