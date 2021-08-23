News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bid to bulldoze 'charming' seafront home

Liz Coates

Published: 10:22 AM August 23, 2021   
Bid to knock down Gorleston seafront home

A bid has been submitted to demolish a mock-Tudor chalet bungalow at 2 Gournay Avenue, Gorleston, which faces Marine Parade. - Credit: Google Maps

A mock Tudor chalet could be knocked down and replaced with a new home "built to modern standards."

The bid involves putting up a new property that would better withstand the exposed corner plot facing Gorleston's sought-after Marine Parade -  and make the most of its location taking in 'spectacular panoramic views.'

Bid to demolish house Marine Parade Gorleston

Another house facing Gorleston's Marine Parade could be knocked down and replaced with something more modern, featuring a glazed frontage. - Credit: Google Maps

It is the latest in a string of homes along the stretch looking to be replaced with new buildings with glazed facades.

Images submitted by Alston Architects show the Gournay Avenue side of the house retaining the existing proportions and Tudor style, with the sea-facing side - which looks directly out onto the trim trial - fully glazed with a balcony.

The documents say the scheme is similar to an extension already approved earlier this year, adding: "The proposed property reflects the character and charm of the existing building and uses materials in an innovative and distinctive manner to enhance the area and react to the harsh conditions to which it sits in."

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal via its website www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk.

Gorleston News

