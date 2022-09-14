News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

Development of 18 council flats in Great Yarmouth progresses

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:25 PM September 14, 2022
Two of the three blocks of Jubilee Court are taking shape.

Two of the three blocks of Jubilee Court are taking shape. - Credit: James Weeds

The walls are up and the roofs are now in place on part of a £3m council housing development in Great Yarmouth.

Work began on Jubilee Court - the "biggest expansion" of the borough council's housing stock in almost 20 years - back in May.

The court, which is on the south end of Beach Coach Station by Nelson Road North, is named in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and will contain 18 one-bedroom flats designed to be suitable for two people. 

On Wednesday, two of the three blocks of three-storey buildings were taking shape with the exterior walls visible and the roof battens put into place.

Two of the three blocks of Jubilee Court are taking shape.

The development is expected to be completed by June 2023. - Credit: James Weeds

The council flats, which are 50sqm each, are said to be built to high energy-efficiency standards.

There will also be a shared garden and a communal parking area.

Jubilee Court is expected to be ready by June 2023.

The £3m development is being supported with funding from the government's One Public Estate's Brownfield Land Release Fund and Homes England.

Two of the three blocks of Jubilee Court are taking shape.

Work began on Jubilee Court back in May. - Credit: James Weeds

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Emergency repair work has begun at Haven Bridge after the road surface became damaged and one lane was forced to close

Norfolk Live News

Emergency work begins to repair bridge's damaged road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A bird's eye view of SV Tenacious at Great Yarmouth's South Quay

Stunning night time drone shots showcase port's latest visitor

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The Ferry Inn in Horning, Norfolk

Hotel, micro-brewery, and shop plan for Norfolk Broads' pub

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A two-car crash has caused heavy delays on the Acle Straight

Two injured after two-car crash causes heavy traffic on Acle Straight

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon