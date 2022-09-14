Development of 18 council flats in Great Yarmouth progresses

Two of the three blocks of Jubilee Court are taking shape. - Credit: James Weeds

The walls are up and the roofs are now in place on part of a £3m council housing development in Great Yarmouth.

Work began on Jubilee Court - the "biggest expansion" of the borough council's housing stock in almost 20 years - back in May.

The court, which is on the south end of Beach Coach Station by Nelson Road North, is named in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and will contain 18 one-bedroom flats designed to be suitable for two people.

On Wednesday, two of the three blocks of three-storey buildings were taking shape with the exterior walls visible and the roof battens put into place.

The development is expected to be completed by June 2023. - Credit: James Weeds

The council flats, which are 50sqm each, are said to be built to high energy-efficiency standards.

There will also be a shared garden and a communal parking area.

Jubilee Court is expected to be ready by June 2023.

The £3m development is being supported with funding from the government's One Public Estate's Brownfield Land Release Fund and Homes England.