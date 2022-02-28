Drone pictures show progress at former Hemsby Pontins holiday park

Gallery

Aerial images are giving a new perspective on the redevelopment of the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby.

The images, shot by Luke Martin on Sunday, February 27, show how much has been achieved since work started at the site more than two years ago converting 630 chalets into modern homes.

Show homes at the Beach Road end opened last year giving prospective owners an idea of what they could expect for an average price of £225,000.

Overall, the 22-acre site will host 276 homes, including 88 holiday units and caravans.

There will also be a convenience store, three small shop units, a public pool, and leisure centre.

In February a bid to remove holiday occupancy conditions was refused by the borough council's development control committee against the advice of officers who said the council could still control use under planning conditions.

A spokesman for Pine Developments said work was progressing well and that they were looking forward to welcoming the first homeowners on site.

