Dune house 'the Ark' on edge of wildlife wilderness for sale
- Credit: Google Maps
A wooden holiday home built in 1930 and "steeped in history" is going under the hammer.
The Ark, at the end of North Market Road in Winterton, is on the doorstep of the magnificent dune landscape.
It has planning permission to be swept away by a three bedroom detached chalet bungalow with balcony views.
SDL property auctions, who are dealing with the sale on September 29, are advertising a guide price of £220,000.
It is described as "a rare opportunity".
The particulars describe the property as being "steeped in history" having lived as a holiday home, wartime army hub,, and scout hut.
But its biggest selling point is its location - at the edge of Winterton's wildlife wilderness.
The village is described as a highly sought after location, the Ark's new owners also having the option to retain the building as a holiday let.
Most Read
- 1 Bar and restaurant in holiday park reopens to public after three years
- 2 Drag Race star speaks out after Great Yarmouth hate attack
- 3 Passenger lobby group welcomes £2 bus fare cap scheme
- 4 This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week
- 5 Haven holiday fans blast mascot character "glow up"
- 6 Road closure in place for 20 weeks to fix 'worn-out' pavements
- 7 Seaside branch of KFC hiding coins in nearby arcade to win loads of prizes
- 8 Police investigating two suspected hate crimes following Yarmouth Pride
- 9 Inquest opens into death of woman who drowned swimming off Norfolk coast
- 10 'He was a down to earth gent' - Tributes paid to festival organiser 'Dibs'
Permission for the new build, granted in September 2021, allows for two floors and three bedrooms, two en-suite, and one with a balcony offering sea views across the dunes.
For more information visit SDL Property Auctions' website.