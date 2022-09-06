Dune house 'the Ark' on edge of wildlife wilderness for sale

The Ark sits on the edge of the magnificent Winterton dunes, a designated nature reserve close to the seal colony, little terns and sandy beaches. - Credit: Google Maps

A wooden holiday home built in 1930 and "steeped in history" is going under the hammer.

The Ark, at the end of North Market Road in Winterton, is on the doorstep of the magnificent dune landscape.

It has planning permission to be swept away by a three bedroom detached chalet bungalow with balcony views.

The Ark is the last property along North Market Road in Winterton, just as you enter the dunes. - Credit: Google Maps

SDL property auctions, who are dealing with the sale on September 29, are advertising a guide price of £220,000.

It is described as "a rare opportunity".

The Ark in Winterton is up for sale at auction. - Credit: SDL Property Auctions



The particulars describe the property as being "steeped in history" having lived as a holiday home, wartime army hub,, and scout hut.

But its biggest selling point is its location - at the edge of Winterton's wildlife wilderness.

The village is described as a highly sought after location, the Ark's new owners also having the option to retain the building as a holiday let.

The Ark, a wooden bungalow on the edge of Winterton dunes, is for sale. - Credit: SDL Property Auctions

Permission for the new build, granted in September 2021, allows for two floors and three bedrooms, two en-suite, and one with a balcony offering sea views across the dunes.

For more information visit SDL Property Auctions' website.



