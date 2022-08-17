News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Eighteen homes near Great Yarmouth seafront taking shape

James Weeds

Published: 5:11 PM August 17, 2022
Jubilee Court in development with scaffolding and a crane close by.

Jubilee Court, by Great Yarmouth's Beach Coach Station, is said to be the council's biggest expansion of housing stock in almost 20 years. - Credit: James Weeds

A £3m housing development near Great Yarmouth seafront is taking shape.

Foundations, floors and ground beams have been laid for the three blocks of flats at Jubilee Court by Beach Coach Station.

The 18 flats, named in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, are said to be the "biggest expansion" of the borough council's housing stock in almost 20 years.

The one-bedroom homes are 50sqm each, and are designed for two people. There will also be a shared garden and a parking area for residents.

Jubilee Court in development with scaffolding and a crane close by.

The development for Jubilee Court began in May, shortly after a ground breaking ceremony. - Credit: James Weeds

Construction began in May, and the flats are expected to be ready by June 2023.

A Great Yarmouth Borough Council spokesperson said: “Work is progressing well on the new Jubilee Court, with foundations, ground beams, and ground floors for the three blocks all in place.

Jubilee Court in development with scaffolding and a crane close by.

Jubilee Court by Beach Coach Station is taking shape. - Credit: James Weeds

"The timber frames have started to go up, so people will be able to begin getting a good idea of how the new flats will look when complete.”

The £3 million development is being supported with funding from the government's Brownfield Land Release Fund and Homes England.

Jubilee Court in development with scaffolding and a crane close by.

Jubilee Court, which is due to be completed by June 2023, will see 18 flats for two people. - Credit: James Weeds

