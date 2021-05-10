News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Bid for four-storey waterside flats on warehouse site

Liz Coates

Published: 10:38 AM May 10, 2021   
Flats bid for North River Road Great Yarmouth

A four-storey block of flats could rise up along Great Yarmouth's North River Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A block of 15 flats could rise up on a riverside warehouse site in Great Yarmouth.

The unit, used previously for the cold storage of food products, is in North River Road, where it meets Archer's Road overlooking the River Bure and yacht station.

A planning statement prepared on behalf of the applicant says the flats will add to the borough's housing stock and chime with the local authority's ambition for 1,000 homes along the industrial riverside.

It says the site is in a key regeneration area and that the flats would promote the renaissance of the waterfront to become "a vibrant, urban area" as well as being "sympathetic" to what is already there.

Because of the flood risk no habitable areas will be on the ground floor.

The block will comprise three one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom flats. Drawings show a single flat-roofed building with grey windows and white render.

Maximum occupancy is said to be 54 people. There will be 12 parking spaces and bays for cycles and motorbikes.

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal using the reference 06/21/0292/F.

