Former shoe shop flops at auction but sells after

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 9:55 AM August 1, 2022
176 King Street Great Yarmouth is up for sale at auction.

176 King Street in Great Yarmouth has been sold. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A town centre shop with planning permission for flats has been sold.

The former Stead and Simpson store at 176 King Street, in Great Yarmouth, had an auction guide price of £140,000 to £160,000 when it went under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia in Norwich.

176 King Street Great Yarmouth is up for sale at auction.

The sales floor at 176 King Street which has been sold by Auction House East Anglia. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Bidding started at £120,000 reaching £128,000 after six bids -  not enough to see it sold.

The auctioneer said it was a "prominent" property within easy reach of the town's market and its famous chip stalls.

176 King Street Great Yarmouth is up for sale at auction.

Inside 176 King Street in Great Yarmouth which has been sold. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property, lot 88, was sold post auction for an undisclosed sum.

It comprises a ground floor sales area with side office and toilet. The first and second floors have a separate side access and have planning approval for flats. 

Inside 176 King Street which has planning permission for flats.

Inside 176 King Street in Great Yarmouth which has been sold. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

As Stead and Simpson, and before that Shoe Zone, it was sandwiched between Thornton's and Adam's Kids. More recently the shop has had a series of identities including Vapez and Shakez, and Shabby Chiq.

A burnt out house and a quaint cottage in Caister were among other lots to sell.

