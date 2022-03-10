The flats would have gone up on Burnt Lane in Gorleston. - Credit: Google

Plans for seven new flats in Gorleston have been refused permission by Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC).

Officers said the plan to construct a new building on Burnt Lane would have left the street with an “overly dominant” three-storey block.

They added that the building would have had an “unsympathetic form” and would overshadow a neighbouring property.

Neighbours on the other side of the flats would meanwhile have suffered a loss of privacy, due to the design’s inclusion of side windows which looked directly into their house.

A lack of shared spaces, private gardens or balconies was also noted by the council as having had the potential to create “unacceptable living conditions for future residents”.

In addition, GYBC warned the plan failed “to meet the county parking standards and therefore… would cause additional pressure on local on-street parking”.

Though the authority admitted the plan could in principle have been a “beneficial use of a brownfield site in a sustainable location”, they said this ultimately outweighed by the other considerations.