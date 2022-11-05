Transport charity objects to Lidl supermarket and 240 homes bid

Sustrans wants better cycling links at the Lidl and homes development - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A sustainable transport charity has objected to controversial plans to build a Lidl supermarket, 240 homes and a care site in Gorleston.

Sustrans has lodged a holding objection to Great Yarmouth Borough Council over the plans proposed for land south of Links Road by the busy roundabout at Beacon Park.

Norfolk County Council's property wing NPS wants to build 240 homes, with a potential of up to 500 eventually, and a 60-bed housing with care scheme with plans for a Lidl also lodged.

Sustrans has objected to the plan's transport links as it says they are not adequate for cyclists and pedestrians, with a need for segregated paths or 20mph speed limits in the area.

It says the scheme has the potential to improve cycling provision between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps. - Credit: Archant

The planning bid has met strong opposition over traffic fears and pressure on services, with borough planners also voicing objections as well as rival supermarket chains.

A statement from Sustrans sent to the borough council's planning team said: "There will need to be special provision to cross Links Road from the development in convenient locations. We do not see this on the plans.

"Junctions will need to be tight to ensure slow speeds.

"There needs to be a coherent, convenient route through the site from the south linking conveniently to the A47 path to the south. Ideally this should continue into Hopton away from the A47, but if not changes will need to be made to the existing A47 path which is too close to the carriageway

"A segregated cycle path will need to continue all the way along Links Road, Yarrop Avenue and Marine Parade and across the A47 to link with Beacon Business Park, James Paget Hospital and the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan route to Southtown.

Graham Dunhill, Phil Smith, Marion Oliver, and John Plaskett fear the impact of 500 homes and a Lidl store on their community around Links Road and Warren Road on the fringes of Gorleston and Hopton. - Credit: Liz Coates

"This site has potential to be part of a much improved cycle route between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft which fits with Transport East plans, Norfolk and Suffolk County Council plans, East Suffolk and Great Yarmouth Borough Council plans and it is important that the provision is to a really high standard.

"If this high quality provision is provided we would have no objection to the development, but at the moment we see no evidence that this is the case."

It has been said the homes and Lidl are much needed for the area.