Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'

The 'mint mansion' at 60 Marine Parade, Gorleston, is the latest in a string of homes planners say can be knocked down and replaced, in this case with two four-bedroom homes. - Credit: Google Maps

A bid to bulldoze an "interesting and beautiful" seafront home has been approved by borough council planners.

The "mint mansion" described as "quirky" in papers presented to development control committee members at their meeting in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday is the latest in a string of homes facing the wrecking ball along Gorleston's prestigious Marine Parade.

Ahead of the meeting a raft of objectors fired off letters pleading with the council to save the house.

Bids to replace homes with something more modern have already been successfully made at 70, 50, and 45 Marine Parade leading to criticism the character of the area is being eroded.

A house at 45 Marine Parade is among those being replaced by a contemporary new build. - Credit: Archant

One objector described the house at 60 Marine Parade as "one of the most interesting and beautiful in the whole town".

They said: "To knock it down to be replaced with generic, boring, and zero character buildings as shown in the plans would be absolutely terrible.

"As can be seen from nearby coastal villages such as Aldeburgh and Southwold, places of character, with old and interesting buildings are the most popular for tourists and holiday makers.

"Should Gorleston wish to retain and build on its popularity, it should retain and celebrate buildings such as this. It would be an absolute travesty should it be allowed to go ahead."

The house at 50 Marine Parade is among those where permission has been given to replace with a new building. - Credit: Archant

Another added: "I ask you to please listen to the people in the borough and refuse this application, just look at Southwold and Aldeburgh I could never imagine this happening there."

70 Marine Parade is making way for a new home. - Credit: Google Maps

Speaking at the meeting Roger Taylor-Davidson of Bately Avenue, said the new homes looked like temporary office buildings and asked if it was the council's intention to allow all the houses along the stretch to be replaced.

Planning officers, however, said in their report that while the existing dwelling was "quirky and characterful" its demolition would have a neutral effect on the setting and the area would be enhanced by the contemporary architecture.

The report said the area had a mix of architectural designs and that contemporary architecture should not be prohibited.

The proposal was also considered to represent an improvement to the Buxton Avenue street scene by using the mix of materials, forms and modelling, resulting in an enhancement compared to the "bland existing rear elevation."







