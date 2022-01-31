Bid for 30 affordable homes set for approval

The site of a former Northgate Hospital administrative building is being recommended to be the site of 30 affordable homes. - Credit: Google

A bid to build 30 affordable homes in Great Yarmouth has been recommended for approval.

Plans for for homes by Estcourt Road and Churchill Road - on land that houses a former Northgate Hospital building - are to be looked at by Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee on Wednesday (February 2).

The bid, by Minster Property Group, had been due to be voted on at the end of last year, but the plan was withdrawn to look at factors such as drainage and the impact on wildlife.

Papers to be discussed by the committee say flooding issues have been addressed, and that 30 bird boxes must be built on the site and provisions made for "alternative bat accommodation".

The development would have 14 two-bedroom houses, two three-bedroom houses, two four-bedroom houses, eight three-bedroom houses and four one-bedroom flats.

Planning papers also say the council recognises the need for more affordable homes in the borough.