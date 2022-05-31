Great Yarmouth property and commercial unit back in auction

An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An apartment block and commercial unit close to Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile has been put back into auction.

The building is located in Regent Road and is to go up for sale with Auction House East Anglia - with a new guide price of £575,000.

The four-storey property comprises of 10 self-contained flats, six of which are one-bedroom flats and four are two-bedroom.

The building currently has a 100pc occupancy, including a tenant within the commercial unit which trades as Vintage Flavour.

The property was previously up for auction in April, with a guide price of £600,000.

In April, the building's owner, Sharon Mavroudis, said it was an ideal opportunity for someone looking for a “high yielding investment”, which would see its next owner take home around £62,000 a year.

She said: “Any landlord or investor will be able to take it over with no stress and they will be earning money immediately."

The property will go up for auction on Wednesday, June 15.