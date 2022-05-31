News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

Great Yarmouth property and commercial unit back in auction

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:21 AM May 31, 2022
An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction.

An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An apartment block and commercial unit close to Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile has been put back into auction.

The building is located in Regent Road and is to go up for sale with Auction House East Anglia - with a new guide price of £575,000. 

An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction.

This property on Regent Road is available with a new guide price of £575,000. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The four-storey property comprises of 10 self-contained flats, six of which are one-bedroom flats and four are two-bedroom. 

The building currently has a 100pc occupancy, including a tenant within the commercial unit which trades as Vintage Flavour.

The property was previously up for auction in April, with a guide price of £600,000.

In April, the building's owner, Sharon Mavroudis, said it was an ideal opportunity for someone looking for a “high yielding investment”, which would see its next owner take home around £62,000 a year.

An apartment block and adjoining commercial unit along Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is up for auction.

There are 10 self-contained flats inside the Regent Road property. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

She said: “Any landlord or investor will be able to take it over with no stress and they will be earning money immediately."

The property will go up for auction on Wednesday, June 15.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Bluebell Meadow Bradwell

Green light for new Sainsbury's store on 850-home estate

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Boxer Ben Poole rescues man and dog from River Yare in Gorleston

Hero boxer rescues man who plunged into river to save dog

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
HMS Tyne at anchor off Great Yarmouth

Drone shots show British warship anchored off Yarmouth ahead of Jubilee

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Sandra and Sal Nowman

Mixed feelings for traders as they move into Great Yarmouth's new market

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon