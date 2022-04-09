Yarmouth borough housing developments over the years

The Municipal Art College - now home to 18 flats - on Nelson Road Central in 2019. - Credit: Google

A little over 10 years has seen some of Great Yarmouth borough's green land transformed and some of the area's existing sites renovated to provide housing for hundreds of families.

We are looking back through time at what was there then and what is there now.

Beauchamp Grange, Ormesby

Beauchamp Grange on Ormesby Road in 2021. - Credit: Google

Before development, Beauchamp Grange used to be the former Yarmouth Road. - Credit: Google

Planning was granted for Beauchamp Grange, also known as Pointers East, in June 2017.

A total 90 homes were built on the site off of Ormesby Road on what used to be farm land.

Developers Persimmon are currently waiting on a decision for their bid to build 665 homes in Caister.

Bluebell Meadow, Bradwell

Bradwell's Bluebell Meadow in 2019. - Credit: Google

The site of Bluebell Meadow was an empty field in October 2008. - Credit: Google

Persimmon began building Bluebell Meadow in the mid-2010s. The site - which is off the A47/A143 link road - is now in its fifth phase of development and has planned four retail units.

Once the development is complete, it is expected to have 850 homes on the site.

Pontins, Hemsby

Drone images are giving a new perspective on progress at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemby, now called The Pines - a mixed-use development featuring holiday and residential accommodation and leisure facilities and shops. - Credit: Luke Martin

Pontins Hemsby was already closed by the time this photo was taken in 2009. - Credit: Google

The former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby has been unoccupied since 2009.

In 2021, development on 276 homes, including 88 holiday units, a convenience store, three small shop units, a public pool, and leisure centre began at the site now known as The Pines.

However, work was suspended at The Pines after one of the site's commercial lenders went into administration in March. Two days later, the site went up for sale.

Magdalen Way, Gorleston

Fifteen homes now stand on the site of the former Cap and Gown pub on Magdalen Way. - Credit: Google

The Cap and Gown on Magdalen Way pictured in October 2008. The pub called last orders in 2009. - Credit: Google

The Cap and Gown was one of Gorleston's well-known pubs. The pub's exterior artwork by the late John Dashwood and its status as a live music venue in the 1980s cemented its legacy in the area.

However, the pub closed in 2009 after its final landlord put the property up for sale due to economic downturn, the smoking ban and anti-social behaviour in the area.

The building was demolished in 2010 and development for 15 new homes began in 2011.

Municipal School Of Art, Great Yarmouth

The Municipal Art College - now home to 18 flats - on Nelson Road Central in 2019. - Credit: Google

The former Great Yarmouth college of Art and Design empty and boarded up in 2008. - Credit: Google

Built in 1912, the former Great Yarmouth College of Art and Design was Grade II-listed in 1990. Following the closure of the college in 1990s, the building remained empty and was put on the Buildings at Risk Register.

Planning for 18 flats inside the former art college was permitted in 2011.