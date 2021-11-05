Flats bid will not 'harm character' of Great Yarmouth street

The bid is to knock down 4 Burton Buildings - Credit: Google Maps

A bid to build four flats in a compact area of Great Yarmouth has been recommended for approval despite a flurry of objections being sent in.

If approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council development control committee on Tuesday, November 10, the three-storey building in a plot between St Peter's Road and Lancaster Road would be demolished and replaced with four one-bedroom flats.

The application for 4 Burton Buildings had led to neighbours saying the already crowded area has problems with noise, anti-social behaviour and parking.

The development control committee had been due to vote on the bid in October but the decision was deferred for a site visit.

Papers for the planning meeting say the scheme to build the four flats should be recommended for approval.

They say: "The proposal has been designed in a way that it is felt will not detrimentally harm the character of the area whilst allowing the nearby residents the ability to enjoy their dwelling houses as per the existing situation."