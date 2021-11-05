News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

Flats bid will not 'harm character' of Great Yarmouth street

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:10 AM November 5, 2021
Google map

The bid is to knock down 4 Burton Buildings - Credit: Google Maps

A bid to build four flats in a compact area of Great Yarmouth has been recommended for approval despite a flurry of objections being sent in.

If approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council development control committee on Tuesday, November 10, the three-storey building in a plot between St Peter's Road and Lancaster Road would be demolished and replaced with four one-bedroom flats.

The application for 4 Burton Buildings had led to neighbours saying the already crowded area has problems with noise, anti-social behaviour and parking.

The development control committee had been due to vote on the bid in October but the decision was deferred for a site visit.

Papers for the planning meeting say the scheme to build the four flats should be recommended for approval.

You may also want to watch:

They say: "The proposal has been designed in a way that it is felt will not detrimentally harm the character of the area whilst allowing the nearby residents the ability to enjoy their dwelling houses as per the existing situation."

Most Read

  1. 1 Guesthouse's HMO application appeal rejected
  2. 2 Council still looking for £26m leisure centre operator
  3. 3 Where to watch fireworks for Bonfire Night in the borough
  1. 4 Decision to suspend inpatient visits 'not taken lightly'
  2. 5 When are Christmas lights being turned on in Great Yarmouth?
  3. 6 Boxers to take to the ring in the Hippodrome
  4. 7 What do people think of Gorleston High Street?
  5. 8 Parents pay heartbreaking tribute to 'amazing' Abbie, 18
  6. 9 'Not acceptable' - Shop staff must pay £2,000 after blue badge misuse
  7. 10 Norfolk and Waveney hospitals stop inpatient visits due to Covid
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opening date for the Range in Great Yarmouth set back

Delays to new store opening at former Outfit in Great Yarmouth

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Albion Great Yarmouth

Pub reopens as 'traditional local' after car smash

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Hippodrome has not received any funding from the government's culture recovery fund.

Circus reassures visitors as show delayed due to safety inspections

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon