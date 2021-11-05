Flats bid will not 'harm character' of Great Yarmouth street
- Credit: Google Maps
A bid to build four flats in a compact area of Great Yarmouth has been recommended for approval despite a flurry of objections being sent in.
If approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council development control committee on Tuesday, November 10, the three-storey building in a plot between St Peter's Road and Lancaster Road would be demolished and replaced with four one-bedroom flats.
The application for 4 Burton Buildings had led to neighbours saying the already crowded area has problems with noise, anti-social behaviour and parking.
The development control committee had been due to vote on the bid in October but the decision was deferred for a site visit.
Papers for the planning meeting say the scheme to build the four flats should be recommended for approval.
You may also want to watch:
They say: "The proposal has been designed in a way that it is felt will not detrimentally harm the character of the area whilst allowing the nearby residents the ability to enjoy their dwelling houses as per the existing situation."
Most Read
- 1 Guesthouse's HMO application appeal rejected
- 2 Council still looking for £26m leisure centre operator
- 3 Where to watch fireworks for Bonfire Night in the borough
- 4 Decision to suspend inpatient visits 'not taken lightly'
- 5 When are Christmas lights being turned on in Great Yarmouth?
- 6 Boxers to take to the ring in the Hippodrome
- 7 What do people think of Gorleston High Street?
- 8 Parents pay heartbreaking tribute to 'amazing' Abbie, 18
- 9 'Not acceptable' - Shop staff must pay £2,000 after blue badge misuse
- 10 Norfolk and Waveney hospitals stop inpatient visits due to Covid