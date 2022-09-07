Number of long term empty homes falls across borough

The number of empty homes has fallen across Great Yarmouth, seen here with a bird's eye view - Credit: Archant

The number of empty homes left vacant for more than six months across the borough of Great Yarmouth has fallen.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council figures reveal there were 574 homes that were empty for more than six months in October 2021, based on council tax base return figures.

The latest data available to the council compares to October 2020 when there were 712 homes empty for at least six months.

In October 2019 that figure was 586.

The figures are part of a empty homes project update paper to be discussed by the council's housing and neighbourhoods committee on Monday night.

The council has several approaches to tackling vacant homes, such as purchasing them, a council tax levy and taking enforcement action.

The committee papers say one home is currently going through an enforced sale process.

Fifty four properties, empty for 10 years or more, have also been brought back into use over the past four years.

The paper says that there has been a re-focus on the issue since June 2021 as in 2020 the council faced other priorities in the Covid crisis.