Council makes fuel poverty pledge after landing £5m fund

A council has pledged to keep bidding for funds to make people's homes more energy efficient as the fuel poverty crisis continues to grip the nation.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council made its pledge as it prepares to dish out nearly £5m of funds to improve 408 homes to make them more energy efficient.

The details of the scheme and the council's stance on further bids are to be discussed at a full meeting of the authority on Wednesday night.

The meeting will look at a report called 'Sustainable warmth and decarbonisation'.

It details how £5,870,456 of Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy funding will be used.

The report says: "This funding will result in 408 homes across the borough benefiting from the installation of energy efficiency measures of which 321 will be owner occupied or privately rented homes and 87 council homes."

The majority of the funding will look at households on low incomes living in the worst energy efficient performing homes.

The second strand of the funding will involve the installation of external wall insulation at 71 council-owned homes.

The households are in the East Flegg, West Flegg, Fleggburgh, Ormesby, and Caister South wards to the north of the borough, the Nelson, and Central and Northgate wards in Great Yarmouth, and the Lothingland ward to the south.

The report to the full council states: "The council will continue to bid for monies which allow grants to be provided to homeowner and landlords to improve the energy efficiency of their homes with a focus on addressing fuel poverty by targeting the worst performing homes and taking a fabric first approach.

"Overall, works must ensure homes are warm and are affordable to heat whilst also reducing carbon emissions.

"The impact on wellbeing of living in an affordable and well heated home cannot be underestimated."

The council will be appointing a full-time project manager to provide oversight of delivery and assurance of quality

E.ON Energy Solutions Ltd will be appointed as delivery agent and will ensure the scheme's delivery using their own accredited suppliers.

