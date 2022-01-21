Vote on the future of your village neighbourhood
- Credit: James Bass / James Weeds
Residents in villages near Great Yarmouth will have the chance to vote on the future of housing in their communities next month.
Votes on new Neighbourhood Plans for Filby, Rollesby, and Winterton will take place on February 24.
Neighbourhood Plans help shape the development of buildings and changes in land use within the area.
All three referenda will ask residents whether they would like Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the Broads Authority to use the Neighbourhood Plan for each parish to help decide planning applications in their area.
In order to be adopted, plans must receive at least 50pc of the votes cast in the referendum.
Residents can vote in the referendum if they are entitled to vote in local government elections and their qualifying address is in the referendum area.
Each plan is available to view online on the Great Yarmouth Borough Council website along with full details of the referenda.
