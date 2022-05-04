Get up to £10,000 to improve your home's energy efficiency

Households across the borough of Great Yarmouth are being encouraged to see if they are eligible for up to £10,000 of funding for energy saving measures in their homes.

The grants are part of the government-led Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery scheme, which lets eligible homeowners apply for energy efficiency improvement funds.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has teamed up with energy supplier E.ON to run the grant scheme and it comes as families face ever spiralling fuel bills.

The funds will help reduce electricity and gas bills - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Funding can go towards external wall, under floor and loft insulation to help keep homes warmer and prevent heat escaping, as well as smart heating controls to better manage energy use.

The grants are also available for people to improve the way they heat and power their homes, by funding the installation of an air source heat pump or photovoltaic solar panels on their properties.

Landlords may also be eligible for a grant of up to £5,000 for improvements but will be required to contribute a third of the total cost.

Andy Grant, chairman of the borough council's housing and neighbourhood committee, said: “These grants are a fantastic opportunity for our residents to receive help improving the warmth and comfort of their homes, reducing their energy bills, and lessening their carbon footprint.

Families face rising bills for using gas and electricity - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

“I urge those who believe they are eligible to get in touch and check whether they qualify.”

Sarah Farmer, director of residential solutions at E.ON, said: “Improving the energy efficiency of homes across the UK is not only key to meeting the nation’s net zero targets and ensuring the UK’s homes are fit for the future, but it can also dramatically improve people’s living conditions by helping to make homes warmer and reduce their energy bills.

“We’re really pleased to be working with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to bring these benefits to eligible residents by installing a range of free energy efficiency improvements on their properties.”

Homeowners who think they might be eligible for some help, should apply online at https://www.eonenergy.com/green-homes-grant.html or call E.ON on 0333 202 4820.

The scheme is expected to run until March 31, 2023, but will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Great Yarmouth Mercury has launched a Your Money Matters campaign to address the rising cost of living.

Our reporters will commit to telling your stories, sharing both your struggles and successes.

The Mercury has launched a Your Money Matters campaign - Credit: Archant

We want to do more for our readers than just reporting on price increases. We need to help find solutions, ways to make it easier and areas in which we can fight so people can enjoy a better quality of life.

If you run a shop or business in the Great Yarmouth area and have a special offer to promote aimed at easing the burden of the cost of living crisis, contact our reporters on GYMNews@archant.co.uk