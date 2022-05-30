News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Housing

Have your say on where homes should be built in borough

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:59 PM May 30, 2022
Updated: 3:43 PM May 30, 2022
Aerial view of Great Yarmouth, Feb 2016. Picture: Mike Page

A consultation is being launched on new developments in the borough of Great Yarmouth - Credit: Mike Page

Residents and businesses are being invited to have their say on shaping the future of the Great Yarmouth area's housing and commercial development needs.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is starting work on preparing a new Local Plan, which will set out a strategy for development up to 2041.

It will set the amount of new buildings needed to ensure housing and commercial development needs are met.

It will also set out the overall planning policies to be used in determining future planning applications so new developments are delivered in a sustainable way.

One of the first parts of producing the plan is to identify where development should go and where it should not go so important green spaces are protected.

The council is inviting individuals, landowners, developers, parish councils and others to suggest sites that may be suitable for development or that they think should be designated as protected local green spaces

Sites can be submitted at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/planning-consultations  by 5pm on July 8.

All sites will be subject to further public consultation. The final document is likely to come into force in 2025. 

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Boxer Ben Poole rescues man and dog from River Yare in Gorleston

Hero boxer rescues man who plunged into river to save dog

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Bluebell Meadow Bradwell

Green light for new Sainsbury's store on 850-home estate

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
HMS Tyne at anchor off Great Yarmouth

Drone shots show British warship anchored off Yarmouth ahead of Jubilee

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston

Inquest held into death of Gorleston man aged 32

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon