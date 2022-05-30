Have your say on where homes should be built in borough

A consultation is being launched on new developments in the borough of Great Yarmouth - Credit: Mike Page

Residents and businesses are being invited to have their say on shaping the future of the Great Yarmouth area's housing and commercial development needs.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is starting work on preparing a new Local Plan, which will set out a strategy for development up to 2041.

It will set the amount of new buildings needed to ensure housing and commercial development needs are met.

It will also set out the overall planning policies to be used in determining future planning applications so new developments are delivered in a sustainable way.

One of the first parts of producing the plan is to identify where development should go and where it should not go so important green spaces are protected.

The council is inviting individuals, landowners, developers, parish councils and others to suggest sites that may be suitable for development or that they think should be designated as protected local green spaces.

Sites can be submitted at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/planning-consultations by 5pm on July 8.

All sites will be subject to further public consultation. The final document is likely to come into force in 2025.