How you can help transform town housing estate

The Middlegate estate is set for a transformation - Credit: Archant

People are being invited to help transform a Great Yarmouth estate as plans for a new play area and communal garden gather pace.

Construction firm Morgan Sindall is organising two days of volunteering around the Middlegate estate alongside its work for Great Yarmouth Borough Council to install new play equipment and create a new communal garden.

Staff and suppliers will be planting flower bulbs, installing bird boxes, and setting up nature habitats around Middlegate, Clarendon Close, and Dorset Close, as well as carrying out general cleaning and repainting.

Clarendon and Dorset Close on Great Yarmouth's Middlegate Estate are being revamped with new play equipment some of which will be accessible for children with mobility issues. - Credit: GYBC

The firm is inviting people to join in for the two days on August 30 and 31, with morning and afternoon sessions on both dates.

Equipment and supplies will be provided by Morgan Sindall, which will also offer free lunch and refreshments.

The work is intended to complement a £858,000 project to improve outdoor play and social spaces in the area, due to be completed by the autumn.

To take part register online by 5pm on 24 August or visit the council's area office on King Street.

The online registration form is at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/welcome Search for the news section.