Five Great Yarmouth properties with stunning sea views

We chose three properties in Great Yarmouth, one in Gorleston and one in Hemsby for their spectacular sea views. - Credit: William H Brown / James Weeds

These are five properties currently for sale which we think have the most spectacular sea views.

North Drive, Great Yarmouth

William H Brown have listed this North Drive house for £495,000. - Credit: William H Brown

This four-bedroom property on North Drive has large windows letting in the morning sunrise as well as allowing owners to marvel at the sea any time of year.

The £495,000 home, which also has an en-suite bathroom, is for sale with William H Brown.

The shelter, the dunes and the sea all visible from this property on North Drive. - Credit: William H Brown

Euston Road, Great Yarmouth

The former Alexandra House care home has views of the beach, Britannia Pier and the sea. - Credit: Archant

The former Alexandra House care home contains 17 bedrooms spaced over four floors.

It has a large parking area at the rear and the property can be used for either residential or commercial purposes.

The £450,000 property with views of the beach, Britannia Pier and the sea, is available with Bycroft.

Fakes Road, Hemsby

The Fakes Road, Hemsby property is on the market for £425,000. - Credit: Minors & Brady

This detached six-bedroom bungalow in Hemsby, available with Minors and Brady, is on the market for £425,000.

It contains an annexe and boasts wonderful views of Hemsby beach and the sea.

This Hemsby property has superb views of the sea. - Credit: Minors & Brady

Pavilion Road, Gorleston

The Pavilion Road property is on the market for offers exceeding £475,000 and offers views of the river, the harbour and the sea. - Credit: Google

For offers exceeding £475,000, owners of this property will not only get a view of the sea, but a great view of the River Yare and the harbour's mouth.

This five-bedroom town house in Gorleston boasts three bedrooms, a garage and underfloor heating.

The property is available with Yopa.

Winners Sports Bar, Great Yarmouth

The former Winners Sports Bar has a guide price of £435,000. - Credit: Google

The former public house will go under the hammer with Auction House, East Anglian as a prospective apartment block.

The site, which is located on the Golden Mile, has a guide price of £435,000, contains views of the seafront, South Denes, the sea and the outer harbour.