Five Great Yarmouth properties with stunning sea views

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:06 PM January 18, 2022
The North Drive property.

We chose three properties in Great Yarmouth, one in Gorleston and one in Hemsby for their spectacular sea views. - Credit: William H Brown / James Weeds

These are five properties currently for sale which we think have the most spectacular sea views.

North Drive, Great Yarmouth

North Drive property

William H Brown have listed this North Drive house for £495,000. - Credit: William H Brown

This four-bedroom property on North Drive has large windows letting in the morning sunrise as well as allowing owners to marvel at the sea any time of year.

The £495,000 home, which also has an en-suite bathroom, is for sale with William H Brown.

Views from the North Drive property.

The shelter, the dunes and the sea all visible from this property on North Drive. - Credit: William H Brown

Euston Road, Great Yarmouth

Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home has been closed Picture:

The former Alexandra House care home has views of the beach, Britannia Pier and the sea. - Credit: Archant

The former Alexandra House care home contains 17 bedrooms spaced over four floors.

It has a large parking area at the rear and the property can be used for either residential or commercial purposes.

The £450,000 property with views of the beach, Britannia Pier and the sea, is available with Bycroft.

Fakes Road, Hemsby

Fakes Road, Hemsby

The Fakes Road, Hemsby property is on the market for £425,000. - Credit: Minors & Brady

This detached six-bedroom bungalow in Hemsby, available with Minors and Brady, is on the market for £425,000.

It contains an annexe and boasts wonderful views of Hemsby beach and the sea.

This Hemsby property has superb views of the sea.

This Hemsby property has superb views of the sea. - Credit: Minors & Brady

Pavilion Road, Gorleston

Pavilion Road

The Pavilion Road property is on the market for offers exceeding £475,000 and offers views of the river, the harbour and the sea. - Credit: Google

For offers exceeding £475,000, owners of this property will not only get a view of the sea, but a great view of the River Yare and the harbour's mouth.

This five-bedroom town house in Gorleston boasts three bedrooms, a garage and underfloor heating.

The property is available with Yopa.

Winners Sports Bar, Great Yarmouth

The former Winners Sports Bar

The former Winners Sports Bar has a guide price of £435,000. - Credit: Google

The former public house will go under the hammer with Auction House, East Anglian as a prospective apartment block.

The site, which is located on the Golden Mile, has a guide price of £435,000, contains views of the seafront, South Denes, the sea and the outer harbour.

Views of the sea from Winners Sports Bar

Views of the sea from Winners Sports Bar. - Credit: Google

Great Yarmouth News
Hemsby News
Gorleston News

