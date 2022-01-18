Five Great Yarmouth properties with stunning sea views
- Credit: William H Brown / James Weeds
These are five properties currently for sale which we think have the most spectacular sea views.
North Drive, Great Yarmouth
This four-bedroom property on North Drive has large windows letting in the morning sunrise as well as allowing owners to marvel at the sea any time of year.
The £495,000 home, which also has an en-suite bathroom, is for sale with William H Brown.
Euston Road, Great Yarmouth
The former Alexandra House care home contains 17 bedrooms spaced over four floors.
It has a large parking area at the rear and the property can be used for either residential or commercial purposes.
The £450,000 property with views of the beach, Britannia Pier and the sea, is available with Bycroft.
Fakes Road, Hemsby
This detached six-bedroom bungalow in Hemsby, available with Minors and Brady, is on the market for £425,000.
It contains an annexe and boasts wonderful views of Hemsby beach and the sea.
Pavilion Road, Gorleston
For offers exceeding £475,000, owners of this property will not only get a view of the sea, but a great view of the River Yare and the harbour's mouth.
This five-bedroom town house in Gorleston boasts three bedrooms, a garage and underfloor heating.
The property is available with Yopa.
Winners Sports Bar, Great Yarmouth
The former public house will go under the hammer with Auction House, East Anglian as a prospective apartment block.
The site, which is located on the Golden Mile, has a guide price of £435,000, contains views of the seafront, South Denes, the sea and the outer harbour.