Great Yarmouth flat to go under the hammer for £40,000

The one bedroom ground floor flat on Britannia Road, Great Yarmouth, will be going under them hammer in May. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A Great Yarmouth flat is set to go under the hammer with a starting price of just £40,000.

The one bedroom ground floor flat on Britannia Road is a stone's throw from the Golden Mile and has a guide price of £40,000-£50,000 with Auction House East Anglia.

The kitchen of the Britannia Road ground floor flat in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The vacant flat is one of six within a converted three storey period property, is double glazed and has gas-fired central heating.

It was previously let at £395 pcm (£4,740 pa) and is now to be sold with vacant possession.

The auction house said the property would be "an ideal purchase for an owner occupier or investor".

Some repair work is required to a part of the property's ceiling following a water leak in the flat above.

The ceiling of the ground floor flat in Britannia Road, Great Yarmouth, requires repairs following a water leak from a flat above. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property comes with a communal entrance hall, a shower room, bedroom, living room, kitchen and utility room.

The property will go up for auction on Wednesday, May 4.

For more details, please visit the Auction House East Anglia website.