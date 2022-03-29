News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Former pub and nightclub in Great Yarmouth has been sold

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:50 PM March 29, 2022
The former Winners pub at Great Yarmouth, which is up for sale at auction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The former Winners pub at Great Yarmouth has been sold after auction. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A former pub and nightclub with views of Great Yarmouth’s seafront has been sold.  

The former Winners public house, located at the southern end of the Golden Mile, was sold after its latest auction on March 23.

It was up for auction with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £400,000.

The former pub and nightclub was bought after the auction took place.

As the former pub was sold after auction information on the new owners and the price they paid was unavailable.

Previously, the building went unsold when it was up for auction on February 9, also with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £435,000.

Winners' former owners, Graham and Rosemary, decided to part from the building - which was most recently being used as three flats and storage space - as they hoped to retire. 

They took over the site in 1997 until the pub ceased to operate in 2009 when the recession hit and it was no longer viable at the time.

